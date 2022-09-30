Short Interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Increases By 27.3%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 919,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $82.64. 572,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,035. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.