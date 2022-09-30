Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 62.0%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

