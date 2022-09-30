Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Decreases By 20.6%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ocado Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Ocado Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

