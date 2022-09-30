Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 21.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.9 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $32.37 during trading hours on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

