Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 21.3%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.9 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $32.37 during trading hours on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37.
About Otsuka
