Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Declines By 14.6%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Byron A. Dunn acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $374,157.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:RNGR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

