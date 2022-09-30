Short Interest in Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Decreases By 42.2%

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 1,577,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,302.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Sandfire Resources stock remained flat at $2.43 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Sandfire Resources has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

