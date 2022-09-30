Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Drops By 14.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 745,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.7 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 4.1 %
OTCMKTS:SGIOF opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $75.73.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
