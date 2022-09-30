Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Decreases By 19.0%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SMMNY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 184,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.23.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on SMMNY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.