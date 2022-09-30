Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Declines By 20.3%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SING traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 209,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,199. SinglePoint has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.