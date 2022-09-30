Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Expands By 21.7%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,008.0 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLTTF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

