Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Expands By 69.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.3 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF remained flat at $72.11 during midday trading on Friday. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $99.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.