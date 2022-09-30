Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Expands By 69.5%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.3 days.
Sodexo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF remained flat at $72.11 during midday trading on Friday. 258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $99.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.
Sodexo Company Profile
