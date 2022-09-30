Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Drops By 31.6%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,549,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $41,208.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,549,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,585,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,936,671.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 891,220 shares of company stock worth $7,136,470. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 244.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 1,166,367 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,762 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,453. The firm has a market cap of $124.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 116.80% and a negative return on equity of 278.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About TELA Bio

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.