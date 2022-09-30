Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Decreases By 17.1%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,744,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 66,147 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,022,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 861,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

