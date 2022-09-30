Short Interest in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Declines By 27.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VQS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 65.24% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIQ Solutions stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in VIQ Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) by 729.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,880 shares during the period. VIQ Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 4.92% of VIQ Solutions worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

