Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Rises By 104.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Zhongchao Stock Up 4.5 %

ZCMD stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

