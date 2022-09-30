Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of SBSW opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
