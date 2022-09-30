Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.0 days.

Siegfried Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGFEF remained flat at $730.00 during midday trading on Friday. Siegfried has a twelve month low of $730.00 and a twelve month high of $859.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $730.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $755.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGFEF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Siegfried from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

See Also

