SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.