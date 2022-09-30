Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in September

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Siltronic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $57.47 during trading hours on Friday. Siltronic has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $162.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

