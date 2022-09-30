Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,271. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
