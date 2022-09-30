Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,271. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.