Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ QQC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (QQC)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.