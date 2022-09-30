Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

