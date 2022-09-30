Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Short Interest Update

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sincerity Applied Materials Stock Performance
Shares of SINC stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Sincerity Applied Materials
Featured Articles
