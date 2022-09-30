SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.66 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,942,243 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

