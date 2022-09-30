Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,411,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 6,326,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,470.6 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBMFF remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company's products include oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Anxian capsules, Yinishu tablets, Genike capsules, Anyue capsules, and Leweixin injections; cardio-cerebral vascular medicines, including Kaina and Anrixin tablets; hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; orthopedic medicines consisting of Gaisanchun capsules, Yigu injections, and Taiyan tablets; respiratory system medicines; parenteral nutritious medicines comprising Xinhaineng and Fenghaina injections; and other medicines, including Tuotuo tablets, Debaian cataplasms, and Qingliming injections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.