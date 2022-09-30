Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.30 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock valued at $849,048. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

