Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Smiths Group Trading Up 1.7 %
SMGZY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.
Smiths Group Company Profile
