Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Trading Up 1.7 %

SMGZY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.