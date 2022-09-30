Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Snam has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

