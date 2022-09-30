Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ DNAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 11,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 161,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.