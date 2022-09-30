Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 606.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SWDAF remained flat at $23.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $26.90.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
