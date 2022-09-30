Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 606.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SWDAF remained flat at $23.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

