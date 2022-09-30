SOL Capital Management CO Buys 3,533 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.20. 141,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,611. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

