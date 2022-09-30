SOL Capital Management CO Buys 413 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 103,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,218. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.07.

