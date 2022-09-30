SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,639. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day moving average of $214.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

