SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.47% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AVLV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,121. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

