SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $173.21. 6,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

