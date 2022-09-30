SOL Capital Management CO Has $4 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 135,311 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 162,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

