SOL Capital Management CO Has $5.54 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,767 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 138,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,476. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

