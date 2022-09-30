SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 1.43% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,903 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $65.07.

