SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 73,096 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,096 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.95% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,302,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EMQQ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

