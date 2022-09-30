Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Price Target Cut to €21.50

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEYMF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $16.78 during trading hours on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

