Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,591. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 937,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

