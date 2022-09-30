Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 575,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 582,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Southern Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southern Energy

About Southern Energy

In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 606,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,162.50.

(Get Rating)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.