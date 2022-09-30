Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 87,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

