SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.48

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 148086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,754,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 653,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

