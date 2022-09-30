SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,259.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,768. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.30 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.29.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

