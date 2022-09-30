Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.97 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,901,796 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $4,279,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,419,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,728.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 829,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

