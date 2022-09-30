SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,150.00.
SSE Price Performance
SSEZY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 499,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,719. SSE has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
SSE Increases Dividend
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSE (SSEZY)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.