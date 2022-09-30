SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,150.00.

SSE Price Performance

SSEZY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 499,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,719. SSE has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

SSE Increases Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.7153 dividend. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

