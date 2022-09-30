Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Stabilus Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SBLUY remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957. Stabilus has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.