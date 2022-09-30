Starcoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.64 Million (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00274909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001228 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017140 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Starcoin Coin Profile

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,116,275 coins. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com. The official website for Starcoin is www.starcoin.tv. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.