Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE SCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 23,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $763.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 301,110 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

