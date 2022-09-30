Step Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $233,336.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $233,336.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010964 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00145695 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.50 or 0.01814823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.